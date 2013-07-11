Tesco has seen its share of the UK entertainment market grow and the supermarket chain is now in second place, behind only Amazon.

The firm is now responsible for over 13 per cent of the sales made in this sector and has therefore overtaken stricken high street retailer HMV.

Figures from consumer group Kantar Worldpanel indicated that Tesco now has a 13.2 per cent share of this market and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years.

"Tesco has been boosted by its ongoing success selling big video releases," said Kantar Worldpanel consumer insight director Fiona Keenan.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey has helped to boost DVD sales at Tesco and the film is the second most popular release at the supermarket in the last three months.

On the back of the release of the sales data, shares in Tesco are up this morning (July 11th).

In early trading at 08:23 BST, its stocks were up by 0.21 per cent on the start of the session.

