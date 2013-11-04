The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major forex pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus this week is on recent US dollar strength, technical price trends and the key support and resistance levels for the major currencies.

EUR/USD has plunged down to the 1.3500 area – just above the key uptrend support line extending back to the July low, and is therefore at an important price juncture.

GBP/USD has dropped down to test the 1.5900 area low before rebounding.

USD/JPY is at the upper border of a large triangle pattern consolidation extending back for the past five months and appears poised for a break of the trading range.

AUD/USD has, for the time being, halted its plummet of the past couple of weeks right above the key 0.9400 support level.