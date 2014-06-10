Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD, as well as gold and the FTSE 100 index.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 10.06.14

EUR/USD has continued to display marked bearishness as it nears 1.3500 support once again.

GBP/USD remains mired in a pullback from its highs but is attempting to rebound.

AUD/USD has approached major upside resistance within a prolonged trading range and could be looking to recover its four-month uptrend.

Gold has rebounded slightly but continues to carry a bearish bias, possibly targeting another re-test of the long-term lows near 1180.

The FTSE 100 index continues to retest major resistance around its long-term highs, but should soon be due for a deeper pullback.