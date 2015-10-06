Technical trading amp analysis report 6 October 2015

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2015 4:26 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.


EUR/USD has continued its prolonged consolidation above 1.1100 support and could soon be poised for a breakout of this consolidation.

GBP/USD has consolidated slightly under the key 1.5200 level and continues to carry an overall bearish bias.

USD/JPY is trading in the middle of a prolonged triangle consolidation, and the currency pair’s 50-day moving average has just crossed below its 200-day moving average, creating a potential “death cross” technical scenario.

AUD/USD has rebounded along with gold and other commodities, bringing it off its long-term lows.

USD/CAD has pulled back sharply with a rebound in crude oil, but is facing major support around the 1.3000 level.

Economic Calendar

