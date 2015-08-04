City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-08-04

EUR/USD has pulled back after rising to 1.1100 resistance, and continues to carry a bearish bias.

GBP/USD has consolidated within a tight trading range and could be poised for an impending breakout on US/UK rate hike expectations.

USD/JPY has drifted higher, but continues to be limited to the upside by 124.50 resistance.

AUD/USD just made an RBA-fueled surge to the upside, but should have further downside potential on gold weakness and US dollar strength.

USD/CAD has reached up to approach its 1.3200 target and could strengthen further on continued US dollar strength and lower oil prices.