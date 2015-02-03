City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 03.02.15

EUR/USD has continued to rebound of its 11-year 1.1100 low, but still maintains downside pressure.

GBP/USD has rebounded off key support at 1.5000, but also maintains its bearish trend.

USD/JPY continues to trade within a large triangle consolidation after coming down from its highs.

AUD/USD has broken down below its downside target at the 0.7700 level, and continues to be pressured on the downside.

Gold has pulled back within its recent rebound and potential recovery.