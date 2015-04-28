Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-04-28

EUR/USD has rebounded significantly from its long-term lows, and could be on its way toward key resistance around 1.1100.

GBP/USD has made an even more pronounced comeback after hitting its multi-year low just two weeks ago, and could be targeting further upside resistance around 1.5500.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate below its long-term highs, and is stagnant near the lower end of its recent range.

AUD/USD has risen sharply from its lows in the past two weeks, but should be limited from gaining much further upside in the near-term.