Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-03-24

EUR/USD has made a substantial rebound in the past week to approach 1.1100 resistance and the 50-day moving average.

GBP/USD has also rebounded but has since been weighed down with a potential return to lower levels.

USD/JPY has maintained the sharp pullback from its 122.00 high and could decline further before turning back to the upside.

AUD/USD has made a sharp rebound that tentatively broke a long-standing downtrend line, and could be headed up towards 0.8000-area resistance.