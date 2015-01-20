Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 20.01.15

EUR/USD reached an 11-year low before pulling back up slightly, and continues to trade within a strong bearish trend.

GBP/USD has consolidated near its 17-month lows and is poised to target the key 1.5000 support level to the downside.

USD/JPY has rebounded from its 115.50-area support and is showing signs of a recovery from the recent pullback.

AUD/USD has consolidated near its long-term lows and could be poised for further downside moves.

Gold has continued to rally from the beginning of the new year as it attempts a rebound and recovery from its lows.