Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 17.02.15

EUR/USD continues to consolidate within a modest rebound off its multi-year lows.

GBP/USD has retreated after rebounding to strong resistance around 1.5400.

USD/JPY has dipped back into the triangle pattern that it previously broke out of, but could soon resume its upward momentum.

AUD/USD continues to be pressured heavily to the downside and could soon see new multi-year lows.

Gold has pulled back sharply to hit the upper border of a large triangle pattern that it previously broke out above.