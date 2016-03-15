City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2016-03-15

EUR/USD has pulled back down to key support after last week’s ECB-driven spike.

GBP/USD has retreated sharply after a prolonged bear market rally and could be poised to resume its bearish trend.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate near its recent lows, but could soon break out of consolidation after this week’s Fed meeting.

AUD/USD has pulled back after having risen sharply on stronger commodity prices and could continue to pare its recent gains as commodities retreat.

USD/CAD has shown signs of rebounding after having fallen to a major confluence of support on a recovery in oil prices.