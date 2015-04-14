Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD has broken down below its triangle consolidation pattern and has closely approached its downside target of 1.0500.

GBP/USD has also broken down and approached its downside target of 1.4500.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate below its long-term highs.

AUD/USD has neared its multi-year lows once again and continues to carry a strong bearish bias.