Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 13.01.15

EUR/USD continues to carry a strong bearish bias as it nears long-term lows and is poised for further declines.

GBP/USD is also hitting new lows as it makes its way down towards the major 1.5000 psychological level.

USD/JPY has attempted a rebound and recovery from December’s pullback but has stalled and consolidated just above the 118.00 level.

AUD/USD continues its bearish trend as it eyes further lows within its entrenched downtrend.

Gold has shown signs of a tentative rebound and recovery after having broken out above a triangle consolidation to begin the New Year.