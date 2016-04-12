City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD has consolidated under key resistance and could be poised for a breakout to the upside on any further dollar weakness.

GBP/USD continues to be entrenched in a long-term downtrend due to Brexit worries and a persistently dovish Bank of England, and could be eyeing a return back down to the 1.4000 psychological level.

USD/JPY has tentatively settled just above key support at 108.00 and could soon break down on further yen strength, provided the Bank of Japan does not institute a successful intervention.

AUD/USD has rebounded on a recent rally in commodities and is once again approaching major resistance around the 0.7700 level.

USD/CAD has continued to plunge on rallying crude oil prices, and could be poised for a breakdown below key 1.2800 support.