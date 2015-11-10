City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.0800 with a further downside target at the major 1.0500 support level.

GBP/USD has broken down below key price levels and could now be poised to target 1.5000 and then 1.4800.

USD/JPY continues to rise on US dollar strength with an upside objective at the 125.00 resistance level.

AUD/USD is trading just above its multi-year lows, and could soon be poised for a breakdown below the key 0.7000 psychological level.

USD/CAD continues to recover from its recent pullback and is currently targeting its multi-year highs once again.