Technical issues divert Boeing flights

A pair of Boeing aeroplanes have been diverted due to technical issues mid-flight.

Japan Airlines revealed that two flights of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner needed a diversion due to on-board problems.

The first was due to the failure of one of the two anti-ice systems, while the other was because of an electrical glitch which made six toilets unusable, BBC News reports.

A spokesperson for the airline told the news provider that a Tokyo-to-Singapore flight had to be turned around because of the ice system issue earlier in the year.

Boeing's Dreamliner planes have been affected by a wide range of issues since their launch.

Earlier in the year, the whole fleet was temporarily grounded as a result of battery problems.

Despite these recent issues affecting the company's planes, the share price of Boeing is up today (October 10th).

At 14:57 BST, its stocks were selling for 2.07 per cent more than at the start of trading.

