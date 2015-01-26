Syriza talk tough following landslide victory

The Euro traded below 1.1100 in early Asian trading, as the Greek election results have increased expectation of an exit from the EU. The outcome […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2015 10:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Euro traded below 1.1100 in early Asian trading, as the Greek election results have increased expectation of an exit from the EU. The outcome suggests that similar scenarios could take place across Europe and threaten the entire political stability of the EU, as some political commentators now see the anti-austerity Podemos Party of Spain gaining support.

With nearly all votes counted, opposition party Syriza are on track to win about half the seats (149 out of 300) in Parliament, just two short of an absolute majority. Forming a coalition partnership does not seem to be an issue either, as Syriza have support from a small right wing party who share similar views on the austerity measures that have been imposed after the €240 billion monetary injection Greece has received over the past five years.

After claiming victory, Syriza’s party leader Alexis Tsipras said the result would end years of “destructive austerity, fear and authoritarianism” and that his country could now leave behind the “humiliation” it has suffered. This has set the stage for fresh negotiations with the Troika, as the European heavyweights were quick to comment:

“The new Greek government will not make promises it cannot keep and the country cannot afford.” - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann

“The result of the Greek election will increase economic uncertainty across Europe.” – British Prime Minister David Cameron

“It is absolutely clear that the ECB cannot agree to a debt relief for Greece.” – ECB’s Benoit Coeure

The Greek election result and the political fallout will take market precedence, as data releases are light on the day. The week is likely to be dominated by the Central Banks and monetary policy expectations, as the demise of inflation expectations continue to cloud policy. The FOMC on Wednesday will be the highlight, as I also expect a less hawkish tone from the RBNZ on the same day. Q4 growth data will also be scrutinized for the effects of lower oil prices in the UK and US on Tuesday and Friday respectively.

USD

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.1090-1.1000-1.0850  | Resistance  1.1270-1.1325-1.1440

USDlittle-JPY

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports  117.80-117.20-116.85 Resistance  118.80-119.30-120.80

GBPUSD

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports  1.4950-1.4915-1.4830 Resistance  1.5050-1.5080-1.5135

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.