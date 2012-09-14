Summer rally lifts markets towards major highs

Just seven days ago we had a shift in momentum to the bullish side. Most traders have been surprised to the extent of which this […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2012 5:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Just seven days ago we had a shift in momentum to the bullish side. Most traders have been surprised to the extent of which this rally has taken the markets towards major highs in such a short space of time. After seeing potential bearish signals earlier this month the markets have completely ignored any signs of weakness. Instead the stock indices have reached the March highs for the US and the UK is just shy of a few points of reaching the key 6000 psychological level. Even the price of gold has reached higher where in the wake of the European debt crisis the metal has been holding back until recently. See key levels below:

FTSE 100 clears above key levels
Struggling at the 5830 – 5900 level for several weeks the FTSE 100 has finally broken through the resistance barriers. Friday has seen the index move above the 5900 level and already trading towards the 6000 level. Once the index passes the psychological barrier the opportunity to reach 6150 may not be too far away. However, unlike the US index the FTSE 100 seems to be holding back. The March highs have been cleared for the Dow Jones but the FTSE 100 is lagging which clearly shows there is a divergence taking place. A sharp pullback cannot be ruled out over the next two weeks and risk management is essential.


Dow breaks past yearly highs
In a very strong position the US Dow Jones has surpassed the April high and is trading in bullish territory. The 2007 high is not far of and could see the index reach for the 14198 target. Right now the index will need to remain above the 13338 resistance level which should technically become support. The initial support at 13060 has served well and the bullish reversal seen on 31st August has also provided a strong energetic move for the bulls. It can be concluded that momentum to the upside remains intact until we see a shift in trend which seems less likely given this week’s strength.

Gold reaches initial upside target
Clearing $1,675 the price of Gold has reached its initial upside target of $1,770 which higher levels in sight. If the metal can remain above $1,609 then it is possible that the next target of $1,840 may be reached within two weeks. Gold had seen a very dull trading environment from May to August and after consolidating with the support level of $1,550 level being held the metal now appears to have regained strength. Last years high may be a major objective for gold and as long as bullish momentum remains intact then the longer term trend may have now resumed.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.