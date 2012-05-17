Stronger growth in Japan is ignored as market takes a breather ahead of Spanish GDP and auction

EUR/USD Range: 1.3138-1.3162 Support: 1.3080 Resistance: 1.3350 The euro trades in a narrow range as the market takes a breather following the sharp sell of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD
Range: 1.3138-1.3162
Support: 1.3080
Resistance: 1.3350

The euro trades in a narrow range as the market takes a breather following the sharp sell of this week ahead of the GDP print from Spain and Spain’s auction of euro 1.5 billion-2.5 billion across the three and four year sectors. The market will keep their eyes peeled for European headlines hitting the wires for knee jerk trading similar to what we saw yesterday afternoon when the ECB announced it had stopped lending operations to some Greek Banks. I expect negative headlines will continue until the Greek election as the rest of Europe reminds them what is at stake with the market remaining firmly in a sell rallies mode.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.6173 – 1.6195
Support: 1.6150
Resistance: 1.6350

Cable trades with a slightly weaker tone following the BoE’s inflation report yesterday with cable opening close to 1.5900 and EUR/GBP back above 0.8000 (GBP/EUR 1.25). BoE Governor Mervin King said officials have prepared for dangers posed by Europe’s debt crisis, after BoE lowered growth forecasts yesterday and raised predictions for inflation this year. He said “Contingency plans have been discussed and have been for a considerable time.” He adds “We are navigating through turbulent waters with the risk of a storm heading our way from the continent.” There is no UK data today.
USD/JPY
Range: 1.0255-1.0287
Support: 1.0240
Resistance: 1.0450

Japan’s preliminary first quarter GDP beat the consensus of 3.5% coming in at 4.1% but the market reaction was surprisingly muted as the market focused on the statement that GDP could fade amid slowing demand from Europe. The Tokyo market was also spooked from buying the JPY with further rumours of monetary easing by the BOJ. The main focus from the US today will be the release of the Philadelphia Fed index which is expected to show a slightly stronger reading this month of 10.5.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.