Strong UK data lifts the pound further

The British pound got off to a good start this morning as the manufacturing data came in above expectations and adds further impetus to the on-going upward trend we are seeing, which is now above the 1.5600 level.

With the NISER GDP estimate to be released later today at 3pm BST, with no estimate only a previous to go on at 0.6%, all eyes are on cable to see if it can keep up this bullish theme.

The euro had the early gains in the morning session as we hit 100 points up for the day and is now trading above 1.1250. It seems to have taken a positive turn from the lack of data coming out.

EUR/USD

Support 1.1120-1.1090-1.1045 | Resistance 1.1200-1.1240-1.1275

USD/JPY

Support 119.75-119.40-119.20 | Resistance 120.30-120.50-120.80

GBP/USD

Support 1.5450-1.5310-1.5225 | Resistance 1.5670-1.5750-1.5890