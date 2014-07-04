Strong non farm payrolls give USD strength

With the explosive non-farm payrolls coming in at +288k yesterday, it’s no wonder that the USD was stronger overnight. Going into the US holiday, with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 4, 2014 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With the explosive non-farm payrolls coming in at +288k yesterday, it’s no wonder that the USD was stronger overnight. Going into the US holiday, with such a strong number and fall in unemployment, the US is looking like it’s back on track.

Now speculation begins about a rate rise in the US.

The ECB also left the refi rate unchanged yesterday, as was expected, with not much coming out of the press conference except that QE is still on the table.

The main announcements were that the ECB will start a six-weekly cycle of rate announcements from January and start publishing minutes like the BoE currently do.

This is a way of guidance in the rate changes and gives time between decisions to see the results. The euro reacted to the strong non-farm payrolls from the US and continues on its way down.

Meanwhile the pound fell initially, reacting to the US data and weak services PMI, but gradually climbed back to being flat near the close and has continued to climb overnight.

Today being a US holiday, there’s no data out. It’s expected to be a very quiet day as traders take a break from yesterday’s excitement, leaving the FX markets in tight ranges until next week.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3575 1.3500 1.3480 | Resistance 1.3670 1.3700 1.3735

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.70 101.20 100.75 | Resistance 102.30 102.50 102.70

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.37135 1.7100 1.7060 | Resistance 1.7185 1.7200 1.7215

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.