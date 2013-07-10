Stocks rise on Wall Street

Shares on Wall Street were up for the fourth session in a row yesterday (July 10th).

The Dow Industrials Average was up by 0.5 per cent and there was an even stronger performance by the S&P 500, added 0.7 per cent during the day's trading.

Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, stated that stocks on Wall Street may continue to rise in the coming weeks.

"We think we have the potential once again for an earnings season where expectations are a little too low, and when the earnings finally do come out, we could have a little bit of an upside surprise," he was quoted as saying by BBC News.

The Dow Jones has been performing well since it dropped 2.4 per cent in a day on the back of an announcement by Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the body is considering bringing its quantitative easing scheme to an end next year.

