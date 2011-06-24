Stocks rebound on Greek deal Italian banking plummet confuses traders

Stocks across Europe sharply rebounded yesterdays heavy losses on news late last night of a deal between Greece and the EU and IMF on extra tax rises […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2011 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks across Europe sharply rebounded yesterdays heavy losses on news late last night of a deal between Greece and the EU and IMF on extra tax rises and spending cuts to help plug a revenue shortfall and smooth over their ties with international lenders to secure the next tranche of loans and a potential second bailout.

Investors are still likely to trade sensitively to the situation into the next week and will likely watch for any clues over the weekend as to how the new austerity legislation may proceed in the Greek parliament.

It seems that this week Greece has heeded the stark warning posed by the EU earlier this week of the necessity to pass through its new austerity package and certainly in the last few days it would appear that the country is treading along the right path to a successful secure of loans and aid from the EU and IMF in July.

Greece at the half way stage of a defining fortnight
Greece is half way through what is turning out to be a defining fortnight for the country and potentially the eurozone. The week has finishedwell, with Greece seemingly adhering to the conditions set out by the EU andIMF. Next week is however going to be the crucial week, where words needs to be translated into action and this starts with a successful vote on Greece’s new austerity package in the Greek parliament.

Italian banking plummet causes confusion 
A sudden and sharp slump in the prices of several Italian banks and suspension of trading for banks such as UniCredit forced the Italian Mib lower by 2% at one point on Friday, having started the day in positive territory, before a small recovery. The slump served to heighten tension in broader European trade.

Borsa Italiana said that the reason for suspending share prices of some banks was due to high volatility but the issue which troubled traders most on Friday and damaged sentiment was the unknown reasons behind the added volatility.

Shares of banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit fell as much as 9% in a matter of minutes without many traders knowing the reasons behind the falls, escalating uncertainty. There remains a clouded aspect to the falls with traders speculating potential factors could be rumours of a credit downgrade for several Italian banks. Some murmurs in the market also noted fears that some Italian banks may have failed stress tests due out on July 13th or whilst others questioned the fragility of demand for UBIBanca’s rights issue which expired today.

Certainly trading in Italian banks has been on edge all day as a consequence, whilst the warning from Moody’s on Thursday that some Italian banks could be set for a credit downgrade is likely to have laid the foundation for this.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.