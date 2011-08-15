Stocks higher across Asia Japan reports better than expected numbers

Asian stocks opened the new trading week higher following US and European gains on Friday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.4% at 1:29 p.m. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2011 4:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks opened the new trading week higher following US and European gains on Friday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.4% at 1:29 p.m. in Tokyo, snapping a two-day loss, and futures on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index climbed 0.6%. The price-earnings ratio for the MSCI All-Country World Index fell to 11.8 on Aug. 10, the lowest since March 2009.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) rose 2.3%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.9%. Markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays.

In economic news, Japan’s economy contracted less than economists estimated in the second quarter as reconstruction work limits the slump from the record earthquake and tsunami. Gross domestic product shrank at an annualized 1.3% rate in the three months ended June 30, marking three consecutive quarters of declines. The market consensus was for a decline in the order of 2.5%. 

In M&A news, Bright Food Group Co., China’s second-largest food company, agreed to pay about A$400 million ($416 million) for a 75% stake in Australia’s Manassen Foods, according to two people familiar with the deal. Elsewhere, Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining posted a net profit for the 12 months to June 30 of $908 million, a 63 per cent jump on the previous corresponding period. Newcrest flagged it would step up capital spending and exploration spending in the year ahead.

In currencies, the Australian and New Zealand dollars advanced against most of their 16 major counterparts as Asian stocks extended a global equities rally, bolstering demand for higher-yielding assets. The Australian dollar climbed 0.5% to US$1.041 and the New Zealand dollar also added 0.7% to US$0.838.The People’s Bank of China set the daily fixing 0.03% higher at a record 6.3950 per dollar. The Yuan had its biggest gain since 2007 last week as official data showed consumer prices firmed the most in three years in July and China’s trade surplus surged.

In commodities, most base metals recovered some of last week’s losses. Copper for delivery in three months on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,928/t. Nickel climbed 1.4% and zinc advanced 1.8%. Crude oil for September delivery traded atUS$85.40 a barrel, up 2 cents, in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.