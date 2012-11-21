The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The FTSE opened slightly lower this morning, down 10 to 11 points at 5737 with investors nervous towards the failure of agreement last night from the EU and IMF.

- After 12 hours of discussion there was still no signal on the next move of aid for Greece. Finance ministers could not come to a decision of how to get Greece’s debt down to a sustainable level and to finance a two year extension on Greece’s needs. Mixed signals to whether they are close to making an agreement or just not quite there yet lingers over the markets, investors will be keeping an eye on their next meet on the 26th of this month on Monday.

- On the home front metal prices eased on fears that there will be a further fall in japan exports, with Vedanta, Rio Tinto and Anglo American taking a hit.

- Johnson Matthey was the worst performer of the main index posting a 6% dip in its first half year profit.

- London copper slipped for a second run, as talks from the fed res chairman renewed fiscal cliff worries; traders will step back and wait ahead of global manufacturing figures later this week.

- This morning at 10.30 am focus will be on the Bank of England minutes being released.