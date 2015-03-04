Standard Chartered reports 30 drop in profits

Standard Chartered has seen a significant fall in full-year profits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 4, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The woes for UK bank Standard Chartered continue as its reports a significant drop in profits.

In its latest trading update, the bank said that pre-tax profit, including exceptional items, stood at $4.24 billion (£2.76 billion), a fall of 30 per cent from 2013. It confirmed that losses from bad loans grew to $2.14 billion, up from $1.62 billion in the previous. Operating income was also down two per cent to $18.23 billion.

Peter Sand, Standard Chartered's chief executive, conceded that the past 12 months had been a "tough year" for the bank. He highlighted recent troubles it had undergone, including a slumping share price and the closure of over 100 branches in November.

Commenting on the recent poor performance, Mr Sand said: "[Our] 2014 performance was disappointing, impacted by a challenging market environment and by the significant programme of restructuring and repositioning actions taken during the year.

"We faced a perfect storm: negative sentiment towards emerging markets, a sharp drop in commodity prices, persistent low interest rates and surplus liquidity, low volatility, and a welter of regulatory challenges."

Despite the fall in pre-tax profits, Standard Chartered's share price rallied up 3.83 per cent as of 11:52 GMT on Wednesday (March 4th).

Year to forget

Standard Chartered has endured a somewhat traumatic 2014, which ended with the company announcing the closure of 100 branches across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, along with a raft of job losses – in January 2015, the bank announced that it was planning to cut around 2,000 jobs in its retail banking division.

It was on top of the 2,000 that had already been announced by the bank in 2014. It was also compounded by the issuing of three profit warnings in the past year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.