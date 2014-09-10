Sports Direct records 12 rise in sales

Sports Direct has reported a boost in sales in its latest trading update.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sports Direct has reported a boost in sales and profits in its latest trading update.

The sports retailer, founded by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, announced a 12.2 per cent rise in group sales to £711.2 million for the 13 weeks ending July 27th, 2014. Gross profits were up by 11.8 per cent to £301.2 million but officials stated that the company was hurt by England's poor performance in the World Cup.

England's elimination in the group stages during the summer tournament had an impact on home soil with companies all over the country experiencing dips in predicted sales. Supermarkets and shops had stocked up on England-related paraphernalia prior to the competition but the early exit meant that lots of products remained unsold, resulting in a drop in revenue.

Sports Direct chief executive Dave Forsey explained that the sporting goods retailers was also affected by England's exit.

Mr Forsey said: "As we highlighted at our preliminary results in July, recent trading, including the period since July 27th, has been in line with management's expectations with some stronger weeks offset by England's disappointing World Cup performance."

Despite increasing sales and profits, Sport Direct's brand division revenue dropped by 7.1 per cent from £50.9 million to £47.3 million. It is now targeting further growth across Europe after recently acquiring Eybl and Sports Experts in Austria.

Owner Mr Ashley recently decided against a £200 million bonus which had caused controversy throughout the company. The scheme was initially given approval from shareholders but the Sports Direct founder performed a U-turn on taking his bonus. The collective £200 million bonus will still be shared out between management and employees in 2015.

Shares in Sports Direct opened 3.12 per cent down at 697.50 on Wednesday morning (September 10th).

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.