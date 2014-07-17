Sports Direct hits record profit rise

Sports Direct has seen a 15 per cent rise in pre-tax profits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sportswear retailer Sports Direct has enjoyed a significant boost its pre-tax profits.

The company, founded by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, announced a "record" 15 per cent rise in annual pre-tax profits taking them to £239.5 million for the year to April 17th 2014. Total group sales were also on the increase to £2.7 billion, a 23.8 per cent rise for the £2.1 billion seen in the same period last year.

Sports Direct had seen a boost in the build-up to the World Cup with people flocking to stores to buy replica shirts and other paraphernalia but, like many other retailers across the UK, experienced a drop in sales once England were eliminated in the group stages. Like-for-like sales were also up on the previous year by 10.5 per cent, although it cut out sales at stores open for less than a year.

Dave Forsey, chief executive of Sports Direct, said: "This success is underpinned by our core strategy, offering our customers a wide range of products which represent exceptional quality and unbeatable value.

"Overall trading since the year-end has been in line with management's expectations, with some stronger weeks offset by England's disappointing World Cup matches."

Sports Direct's sales figures boost comes after Mr Ashley decided to withdraw from a bonus scheme that had been criticised by members of the board. The founder surprisingly backed out of the controversial initiative despite executive making a concerted effort to persuade shareholders to approve the deal.

The announcement confirmed that Mr Ashley would now not approach shareholders again regarding remuneration until 2019 but up to 3,000 other employees would still share the £200 million equity bonus scheme. Sports Direct refused to confirm how much the pot would be allocated to Mr Ashley, who does not take a salary from the company.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.