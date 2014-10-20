Spirit shares lifted on raised bid

Spirit Pub Company is the one of the few major firms to shine on London’s Stock Exchange today after a raised takeover bid. Spirit says […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2014 3:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Spirit Pub Company is the one of the few major firms to shine on London’s Stock Exchange today after a raised takeover bid.

Spirit says its board is again in talks with rival Greene King, on a revised 109.5p-per-share takeover offer, valuing Spirit at £723.3m.

The renewed cash-and-stock offer of 109.5p per share is a 20% premium to the Spirit stock’s closing price on Friday.

Sprit shares are trading 6.6% higher this afternoon at 97p, whilst Greene King stock is 0.6% lower.

Spirit stock has continued the broad advance commenced after it listed in 2011.

The market is sticking with a narrative that has Spirit as a ready-made take-out candidate after its spin-off from Punch Taverns Plc.

The story has an eye to Spirit’s healthy gearing, albeit with a business mix that was not instantly orientated toward growth.

The stock has risen from 35p in September 2011, soon after its debut, to today’s high of 101.75p, a gain that approaches 200%.

 

Spirit shares rose 35% since Greene King’s initial offer

Around 35% of the tally since 2011 was notched-up within the last month alone, after Spirit rejected a £661m takeover approach from Greene King on 23rd September.

At the time we doubted Spirit was worth more than 91p per share, although we accepted the merits of the deal meant Greene King might end up having to pay more than that.

On that basis, it very much looks to us that Greene King cannot afford to raise its bidding any further.

If that’s the case and no deal is signed; at least 35% of Spirit’s current share price could be at stake, given that’s how much Spirit gained since Greene King’s initial offer on September 23rd.

The deduction of that value also approximately coincides with 38.2% of the rise since September 2011.

Additionally, that retracement level marks the beginning of Greene King’s acquisition attempt on September 23rd.

Greene King has until 30th October to decide whether to continue with a firm offer to Spirit.

The deadline was set to expire on Tuesday (21st October) but was extended by ten days to allow the companies to continue discussions.

It’s worth pointing out Spirit reiterated today “There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made”.

SPIRIT AFTER REVISED BID OCTOBER20

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.