Sovereign 038 Private

Days after Spain pushed its €65bn austerity package through parliament, the Bank of Spain’s latest growth forecasts remind of the possibility that recession will remain […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2012 6:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Days after Spain pushed its €65bn austerity package through parliament, the Bank of Spain’s latest growth forecasts remind of the possibility that recession will remain until 2014. The €65bn package includes salary cuts of up to 7% and a three-point rise in VAT to 21%.

It may no longer matter for Spanish aid to bypass state books and onto ailing banks when deepening signs of economic contraction are joined by harsh austerity measures.

The Troika was able to capture the imagination of the market by directing funds to Spanish banks without raising the sovereign debt burden. But as the autonomous regions seek bailouts from Madrid (Valencia request for aid may be followed by at least three other regions) and contracting GDP complicates the meeting of debt/GDP targets, the burden would have to end up hitting the sovereign books.

€100bn has already been committed to the recapitalization of banks, the first €30bn. of which shall be disbursed by month-end. Spain’s autonomous regions are increasingly seeking help from an €18bn emergency-loan fund designed for these regions.

Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says his country will “absolutely not” need a full scale bail-out as pivate economists mention amounts as much as €300-400 bn. for a second Spain bailout.

Magnifying the selloff in eurozone equities is the short-selling ban of Italian financial stocks. Dax lost 3% to break below its 100 WMA, facing the next key support at 6230. Yet, the key support level for the German index remains at 5940, which is the 200-WMA, last broken in January. Spain’s IBEX-35 was supported by late short-covering to end down 1.10% at 6,177, after touching a new 9-year low of 5905. Italy’s MIB closes down 2.8% at 12706, narrowly avoiding a fresh three-year low.

Gold’s safe haven allure erodes each day, proving it’s increasingly dependent on the prospects of further central bank stimulus. Gold is trading at 1578, nearing its 100-week moving average (now at 1555). This technical level was last broken in December 2008. Gold has had three failed attempts to break below its 100-WMA this year. 1555 will be the level to watch for gold bugs.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.