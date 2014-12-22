South Korea revises growth forecasts down

The country’s economic growth is hampered by weak consumer and business spending.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2014 4:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

South Korea has revised its growth forecast for 2014 and 2015 down due to weakening domestic consumption.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said today (December 22nd) the economy would grow by 3.4 per cent this year instead of the 3.7 per cent previously forecast, and by 3.8 per cent in 2015 instead of the predicted four per cent.

The Ministry’s director-general Lee Chan-woo said consumer and business spending had been weaker than expected because of ongoing economic uncertainty. 

"Our policies have remained expansionary but consumer and investment sentiment in the private sector did not improve as much as they should have," he said.

South Korea's economy is still facing challenges, with exports falling amid cooling demand from China.

This is despite the government setting up measures to boost growth such as the central bank cutting interest rates twice this year to boost growth.

Finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan has also launched a $40 billion (£25.6 billion) stimulus package and announced a record budget plan for next year.

According to the Financial Times, the government is planning to introduce extra measures to boost wages and encourage businesses to create jobs and increase investment such as increasing the minimum wage and spending almost 60 per cent of its annual budget in the first half of 2015.

The ministry said he expects these measures, along with falling oil prices and a global economic recovery, will contribute to improve economic conditions next year.

"We must maintain our expansionary macroeconomic and fiscal policies so that people can feel the effect of economic recovery," President Park Geun-Hye said at a meeting of economic ministers today, quoted by AFP.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.