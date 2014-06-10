South African platinum strikes continue

Talks over ending strike action in South Africa’s platinum mines have broken down.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Strike action in South Africa's platinum mines will continue after talks over ending the protests broke down.

The strikes first began at the end of January, with workers in South African mines protesting about their pay and working conditions, with safety also a key issue for the staff members.

Mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Saturday (June 7th) that the government could "take them to the river but not make them drink", with mines ministry spokesman Mahlodi Muofhe adding yesterday: "There is no solution for now. The minister has disengaged now from the talks.”

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin are the three main platinum companies operating in South Africa and the trio of firms released a statement after the talks broke down.

The organisations stated that they were "committed to a negotiated settlement", but "will now review further options”.

Joseph Mathunjwa, the leader of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, explained strike action will now continue as no solution has been found. The body is campaigning for workers in South Africa's platinum mines to have their basic wages more than doubled to $1,200 (£715) a month.

Economic impact

The ongoing strike action in South Africa has had a marked impact on the state of the country's economy, as mining is one of its main industries. Figures recently revealed by the nation's official statistical body showed a slump of 0.6 per cent in the economy between January and March, which was put down to the strike action.

Razia Khan at Standard Chartered Bank told BBC News that the data is "grim reading" for the South African economy, adding: "Mining, hit by protracted industrial unrest, fell almost 25 per cent on an annualised basis. Manufacturing was down 4.4 per cent."

Unless the strike action comes to an end soon, the South African economy is facing going into recession in the coming weeks. The country will enter recession if growth figures for the April to June quarter show a second period of contraction in a row.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.