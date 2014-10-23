Shire earnings tomorrow what to look for

Shire Plc. and AbbVie Inc. last week agreed to terminate what would have been the biggest ever US tax ‘inversion’ deal. AbbVie pulled support for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2014 3:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shire Plc. and AbbVie Inc. last week agreed to terminate what would have been the biggest ever US tax ‘inversion’ deal.

AbbVie pulled support for the $54.5bn deal in the wake of proposed changes to US rules governing the transactions.

With Shire and its investors again left to their own devices, tomorrow’s third-quarter results from the Ireland-based, Jersey –domiciled pharmaceuticals manufacturer will draw enhanced attention.

Shire will receive a beak-fee of $1.64bn as part of the non-completion deal it struck with AbbVie, but investors will want to know about the firm’s organic profitability.

Shire is expected to report on its third quarter at 12 BST, Friday 24th October.

Revenues for the quarter to the end of September are seen at $1.464bn, an 18% rise compared to revenues from Q3 in the year before.

Pre-tax profit is seen leaping 44% to $598.1m, enabling earnings per share (EPS) of $1.633 from 49 cents.

Aside from its earnings, Shire will obviously have quite a bit of explaining to do.

Clearly, the firm’s growth prospects and plans will be the biggest focus for investors.

In the statement announcing the failure of the deal with AbbVie, Shire said it had maintained growth momentum since July “and made material progress across our business.  Whilst we are disappointed that the offer will not now complete, we continue to enjoy excellent prospects as we execute our plan to double Shire’s product sales to $10 billion by 2020.”

Investors will also like to hear a response to the notion that Shire might turn from prey back into hunter, now its takeover is caput, with a potential rekindling of its reported interest in US-based NPS Pharmaceuticals, which is trialling medicines for rare digestive disease which are eligible for potentially lucrative ‘orphan drug’ regulatory status in the US.

For one thing, it will need to announce a replacement form its chief financial officer, James Bowling, who announced this week he will leave in the spring of 2015.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.