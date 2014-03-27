Shares in Candy Crush firm fall

The share price of King fell after its flotation in the US.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2014 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of mobile apps company King Digital fell on its first day of trading in the US yesterday (March 27th).

After the Candy Crush Saga producer was valued at more than $7 billion (£4.23 billion) and 22 million shares were sold priced at $22.50 per share ahead of the flotation, stocks slipped by 15 per cent when they were made available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Candy Crush was one of the most popular games of last year, while the company is also behind fellow apps Pet Rescue Saga and Farm Heroes Saga.

"With King Digital, there is a lot of concern about its ability to keep coming up with popular games," said Jay Ritter, a professor and initial public offering expert atthe University of Florida.

He added that it is clear there was "neither exceptionally strong nor exceptionally weak demand" for shares in King due to the fact shares were floated at the middle of the filed price range.

Investors will now be keenly awaiting the release of King's next game, to see if it can match the popularity of Candy Crush Saga, which was the most downloaded free app of 2013.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.