Share record for Asda workers

Wal-Mart stocks rose today (July 8th), after Asda announced its workers are going to receive a record £61.7 million payout.

The cash reward comes as a three-year Wal-Mart Sharesave scheme matures, it was revealed by the supermarket chain.

Colleagues are being given the chance to set aside between £50 and £250 of their salary per month for a three-year period. Since the launch of the programme 20 years ago, workers have shared over £650 million through the scheme.

Executive people director at Asda Hayley Tatum stated that the record bonus pot reflects the hard work of all the company's employees in the last 12 months.

"Giving our colleagues the chance to save each month, risk free is just one of our ways of saying thank you and a great way to ensure that they reap the rewards of their exceptional efforts," she said.

Wal-Mart shares were up by 1.65 per cent at 16:26 BST today on the back of the announcement. Stocks were trading at 76.47, up 1.27 points for the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index