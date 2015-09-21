ScotRail plans to hire 100 new train drivers

The recruitment drive will support the firm’s plans to roll out bigger and better trains.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2015 3:36 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ScotRail has announced its plans to hire up to 100 new train drivers. 

The nationwide recruitment drive has been called "unprecedented" and is expected to provide a major boost to rail services throughout Scotland.

Trainee drivers will be recruited from across the country and will support ScotRail's plans to expand timetables and roll out faster, bigger and greener trains.

New drivers will be based at a number of locations, including Aberdeen, Ayr, Bathgate, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Gourock, Helensburgh, Inverness, Perth, Stirling and Tweedbank.

"Investing in Scotland's railways"

Commenting on the news, Minister for Transport and Islands Derek Mackay said: "The Scottish Government is investing record levels in Scotland's railways with a £5 billion package to upgrade trains, track and services across the country."

He explained that investment in infrastructure has included the reopening of the Borders Railway and a programme of electrification – but that's only part of the work being undertaken to improve the train network.

"The staff who keep our railways running are a key asset and I am delighted to launch this unprecedented, nationwide recruitment drive that will create up to 100 new train driver jobs," he said, adding that the recruitment campaign will help Scotland to "continue to operate a world-class railway in the future".

ScotRail Alliance managing director Phil Verster said he was proud to be supporting local communities, as well as the Scottish economy. He said the project was supporting quality jobs and will lead to improvements for customers.

"We're investing in Scotland's railways by modernising trains, expanding timetables and adding journey options – and recruiting a large group of new drivers is vital to make these improvements possible," he said.

Kevin Lindsay, Scottish secretary at Aslef trade union agreed, saying the union welcomed the announcement of 100 new train driver jobs.

"As a union, we look forward to continuing our good working relationship with the Scottish Government and Abellio as we jointly develop and deliver Scotland's railways.

Abellio, a subsidiary of Nederlandse Spoorwegen, has been running the ScotRail franchise since April 1st.

