Samsung to pay Apple over copying iPad features

Samsung has been ordered to pay a fine after it was found to have copied features of Apple's iPads and iPhones.

A Silicon Valley jury ruled that Samsung should pay Apple a $290 million (£180 million) fine, but Samsung is expected to launch an appeal.

In a statement, Apple argued that the lawsuit had always been about more than money.

"It has been about innovation and the hard work that goes into inventing products that people love," the company said.

"While it's impossible to put a price tag on those values, we are grateful to the jury for showing Samsung that copying has a cost."

Most of the rulings of the jury referred to older Samsung smartphones, with 13 of the 26 complaints made by Apple upheld by the panel.

Despite the news, the share price of Samsung rose during today's (November 22nd) trading session, ending the day up 0.69 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index