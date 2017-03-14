Sainsbury s needs sales revival before inflation hits

Sainsbury’s shares failed to gain any ground in 2016, in fact they fell about 4%, a less than meagre performance that contrasted with some of the best gains by its rivals’ shares for years.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2017 9:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It is time to cut Sainsbury’s some slack?

Shares of Britain’s second biggest supermarket chain failed to gain any ground in 2016, in fact they fell about 4%, a less than meagre performance that contrasted with some of the best gains by its rivals’ shares for years.

Investors were demonstrating persisting scepticism about Sainsbury’s, despite the group’s resilient underlying sales growth in the third quarter of 2016 and an industry beating outcome at Argos, which it acquired early last year.

True, Sainsbury’s has lagged the rebounding fortunes of Tesco and Morrisons, apparently distracted by the complexities of purchasing the catalogue store chain. The acquisition was in the works for months, but was not triggered until Home Retail Group (HRG) disposed of DIY retailer Homebase in April. The process coincided with a deepening fall of Sainsbury’s retail sales that lasted for most of the year. It was one of the group’s longest streaks of underlying sales falls this decade.

 

Inflation in moderation

Even after an almost unbroken 9-year run of quarterly sales rises dried up late in 2014, Sainsbury’s remained the only Big 4 grocer to keep growing for most of 2015. Its retail turnover slowed early in 2016, and was negative for the rest of the year.

It is against a backdrop of rekindled inflationary pressures that Sainsbury’s underlying volumes appear to be on the turn again. Kantar Worldpanel’s closely followed grocery data shows British food price inflation doubled in February, adding to evidence that Brexit-stricken sterling is pushing up shopping bills. Hardening prices probably helped Sainsbury’s post its first sales growth, according to Kantar’s data, for almost a year. Rising by a meagre 0.3%, they were slower than sales at almost every other large UK supermarket chain, but growing nevertheless.

Sainsbury’s December-February sales backed up an even thinner 0.1% like-for-like rise over Christmas, suggesting momentum really was returning. Crucially though, turnover at Argos outshone all comers, with a 4% jump, compared with just 1.5% expected. For the third quarter at least, Sainsbury’s high-stakes gambit paid off, though one Christmas doesn’t dispel risks from its increased exposure to the more volatile general retail pricing environment.

Those risks underline that delivery on the potential of Argos is now crucial to Sainsbury’s investment case. Argos could provide the edge that recharges growth at the group, whilst offering some protection against a rebounding supermarket sphere. It has not escaped investors’ attention that leaner and meaner Morrisons and Tesco have recently made headway in the battle against Aldi and Lidl. Tesco’s market share recently grew for the first time in five years and Morrisons last week posted its first profit rise in half a decade.

It was telling that on the day Morrisons reported that profit rise, its shares fell sharply. Natural ‘rotation’ played a part: the stock advanced 55% last year. But the tumble was mostly down to its warning about “the impact on imported food prices if sterling stays at lower levels”. Its caution is well-founded. Right now, mild price pressures are a welcome relief from the deflationary conditions of recent years, but retailers will eventually face the negative effects of inflation. The concern among investors is that Sainsbury’s weak competitive position could make it the most vulnerable of the Big 4, if price rises begin to weigh on consumer demand.

 

Dividends cost less at Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s investment case does have one major advantage right now—an undemanding valuation. The resurgence of Tesco and Morrisons shares leaves their forward price/earnings ratios looking ambitious, at 24.6 and 19.7 times forecast earnings respectively.

Sainsbury’s is rated around 13.3 times 2016 earnings forecast at £453m, according to Thomson Reuters. Whilst that figure is down about 4% on the year before, and would be the group’s third consecutive annual profit fall, it still represents a lower bar for expectations than for Morrisons and Tesco. And given that Sainsbury’s dividend yield is likely to remain higher than Morrisons in 2017 (Tesco doesn’t currently pay one) shares of the No.2 supermarket can arguably be seen as undervalued. The proviso is that Sainsbury’s and Argos sales must continue to revive, at least at the same rate as seen over the last few months.

The group will release a trading statement covering the fourth quarter of its 2016 financial year on Thursday 16th March at 7.00 am GMT.

The key risk is that sales will falter at the supermarket and at Argos. If that happens, Sainsbury’s slim share price gain of about 2% between mid-February and Tuesday’s close could be squelched. Investors may conclude that its main rivals are a better way to play a still hazardous supermarket sector after all.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.