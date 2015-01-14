Sainsbury 8217 s to cut 500 support centre jobs

Sainsbury’s has begun its cost-cutting measures by slashing 500 jobs.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2015 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sainsbury's has started its cost-cutting measures by announcing that 500 jobs will be lost at its store support centres.

The highlighted jobs represent around 13 per cent of the supermarket's workforce and it could affect more staff than originally. Sainsbury's is expected to abolish some job roles which will see workers moved to other positions. Officials will now begin a 12-week consultation period to determine which jobs are to be cut.

Sainsbury's decision comes just a matter of days after it announced disappointing Christmas sales. During the traditionally busy festive period, the supermarket saw sales at stores open at least a year fall by 1.7 per cent, excluding fuel, in the 14 weeks to January 3rd. This added towards a 0.4 per cent drop in total sales.

This poor performance was offset by an announcement by the company stating that the week before was a "record", with 29.5 million customer transactions taking place. Despite this slightly more positive outlook, Sainsbury's still warned that there were "challenging" times ahead as it moved into the new year.

Redundancies look to be the first part of Sainsbury's restructuring plan. In a letter to staff chief executive Mike Coupe said: "We want to work through this period of uncertainty as quickly as possible, while making sure we consult with colleagues who are affected by these changes.

"We're committed to treating all impacted colleagues with respect, during what we know will be a difficult time."

Sainsbury's just one of the traditional supermarket which reported sales drops over the Christmas period. Both Morrisons and Tesco also experienced disappointing festive trading leading to both announcing plan to close stores. Morrisons stated that it would be shutting ten loss-making shops while Tesco will close 43 stores and has cancelled the creation of 49 new outlets.

It comes as supermarkets face increasing competition from discounters such as Aldi and Lidl.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.