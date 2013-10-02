Sainsbury 8217 s shares down despite sales growth

Sainsbury’s has confirmed a two per cent rise in sales.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2013 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Sainsbury's is down today (October 2nd), despite the supermarket chain confirming sales have risen by two per cent.

In its latest financial results, which cover the three months to September 28th, online grocery sales rose by more than 15 per cent, while sales at convenience stores were up 20 per cent on the previous quarter.

Chief executive Justin King stressed that the market remained tough despite "some encouraging" signs for the UK economy as a whole.

Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, added that the "quality value consumer proposition" provided by Sainsbury's has enabled it to grow.

He added: "Both its online and convenience store channels offer alternatives to time stretched consumers, whilst its emphasis on clothing in the general merchandise arena has to date been rewarded."

But despite the sales growth at Sainsbury's, its share price has fallen by 1.24 per cent during trading today. At 14:32 BST, its stocks were selling for 385.36, down almost five points for the day on the London Stock Exchange.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.