S amp P 8216 could hit 2 500 8242

The S&P index has been tipped to continue rising.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The recovering US economy could see the S&P index continue to rise at a strong pace in the near future, with the market tipped to increase to as high as 2,500.

According to Stephen Auth, chief investment officer, equities at Federated Investors, it is possible that this landmark figure could be achieved by the index in the next 18 months to two years.

In an interview with Barron's, he revealed the robust US economy is expected to grow at a rate of between 3.5 per cent and four per cent and this will have a good impact for the country's leading stock markets.

"Market valuations depend on growth, bond rates and perceptions of risk, and all three of those are going in the direction that actually expands the price/earnings multiple," Mr Auth said.

"At the same time, earnings are expanding, and that's a recipe for another leg up in the market."

The Federated Investors representative predicted that the S&P 500 will reach 2,100 points at the end of the year, a rise that would mean it will have to jump by more than seven per cent on its closing figure from Friday (August 15th).

Bond yields are being kept low by monetary policy in the US and Mr Auth stated that he does not expect this or other factors supporting the growth of the S&P index to change in the coming months.

He added: "For one thing, the Fed is very skittish about the mistake that was made in 1937 that caused basically the second Great Depression — that is, rates were tightened too soon."

Many investors are still holding back to see the intentions of new leader of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen, who recently took over the post from Ben Bernanke. Ms Yellen was the preferred choice of US president Barack Obama, but she has given few clues about her plans for the US economy in her brief tenure to date.

Mr Auth stated that he believes Ms Yellen thinks"there is a lot of slack in the labour force, and she doesn't want to slow this recovery down until these people come back into the workforce".

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.