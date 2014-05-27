S amp P 500 continues record rise

The S&P 500 (daily chart shown below) has continued its rise to progressively higher record levels, despite a market environment that many have deemed long […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2014 4:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 (daily chart shown below) has continued its rise to progressively higher record levels, despite a market environment that many have deemed long overdue for a correction.

While the US equity markets have been entrenched in a bullish trend for over five years, the past two years have displayed a particularly strong and steady climb.

The benchmark index reached a new high of 1902 exactly two weeks ago, decisively answering the question asked repeatedly in the past several months – “Will the S&P see 1800 or 1900 first?”

 

S&P 500 technical analysis chart

The last significant pullback within this bullish trend occurred during the first half of April, when the index fell by a mere 4% from its high at that time of 1897, far short of the 10% generally used to define a full correction. The last time a full correction actually took place was during April and May of 2012.

Last Friday’s price action saw a weekly close right on the 1900 mark, just short of the record high two weeks ago, while Tuesday morning has shown an early jump for the index.

If price action is able to stay afloat above 1900, the next major upside target in uncharted territory is the primary psychological level at 2000.

Short-term downside support on any subsequent pullback remains around the key 1850 level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.