Ryanair shares fall 11 5 after cutting profits estimates by 10

Ryanair shares suffered their worst one-day decline in recent years today, falling 11.5% after the airline warned that annual profit is expected to decline for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2013 10:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ryanair shares suffered their worst one-day decline in recent years today, falling 11.5% after the airline warned that annual profit is expected to decline for the first time in five years.

Greater competition in the budget airline sector is forcing carriers to cut fees in an effort to maintain the volume of passengers and this is hurting Ryanair’s bottom line. 

Only two months ago Ryanair shares fell 11.4% after the budget carrier announced its first profit warning in a decade and today’s announcement means that the situation is now expected to be worse than originally forecast.

Ryanair now expects annual profits to come in at €510mn against expectations of €570mn, marking a drop of 10%. In September, the airline said profits would be at the lower end of its consensus range between €570mn-€600mn and so today’s announcement marks a stark change of tone in the last two months.

Ryanair’s strategy is obsolete with economy in ‘recovery mode’

Whilst passenger numbers remained stable, Ryanair is struggling from the fact that its customers are progressively looking to fly with them on discount flights primarily, which is suppressing profit margins.

Ryanair is now moving ahead with its strategy of trying to attract higher end customers from budget rivals such as EasyJet. At the heart of this drive is customer service and trying to leave behind the darker clouds surrounding Ryanair’s controversial ‘culture’ of charging customers to use the toilets or print boarding passes.

The problem Ryanair has is that now that the broader economy is reviving, customers feel no longer forced to fly with them. They will shop around for a deal and where there is none to be had, they will fly with whomever gives them a good experience at an affordable cost. Ryanair has limited itself through poor customer service and a slogan for cheap flights to the lower end of the market. This works in recession but not in recovery mode, which the UK is now in following GDP growth of 0.8% in the last quarter. Ryanair now faces a monumental challenge to win back lost customers and it must do so through the one aspect it has an extremely poor reputation for – customer service.

Shares in ‘correction mode’
Shares have suffered a significant correction of just under 30% in the last three months alone, a correction exacerbated by today’s profits cut. The question will be: how far can shares fall? The old saying that ‘you don’t catch a falling knife’ appears quite relevant here, being that the speed and severity of the falls make any attempts to buy into the market hoping for a rebound filled with risks. Whilst there is every chance that there could be a bounce as bargain hunters make their move, I would caution against the potential for a dead cat bounce here.

note: source of chart, Thomson Reuters.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.