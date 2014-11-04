Ryanair reports 32 boost in profits

Ryanair has revised its full-year profit forecast following a boost over the past six months.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2014 5:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ryanair has announced a revision of its full-year profit forecast following a significant over the past six months.

The Irish budget airline recorded a 32 per cent rise in half-year net profit €795 million (£621 million) prompting to increase its full-year profit forecast from €650 million to between €750 million and €770 million. Ryanair also noted a four per cent boost in passenger numbers for the first half of 2014 and expects traffic to grow by 16 per cent over the coming months.

Ryanair's profit forecast came with a warning, however, with the company cautioning that the guidance was "heavily reliant" on the strength of its second-half bookings. It will be looking for passenger numbers to improve over the Christmas period heading into the winter months of January and February.

Other highlights from Ryanair's trading statement was that despite a boost in profits the company is looking to keep fares low. The airline's average fare grew by five per cent during the first half of the year to €54 but it wants to lower these in the future.

Ryanair will also be introducing a new fleet of aircraft. The Irish company has signed a deal for as many as 200 extra Boeing 737-MAX which will help to deliver extra legroom for passengers. The planes, expected to be delivered between 2019 and 2024 which will help to "significantly lower" its unit cost.

Michael O'Leary, Ryanair's chief executive officer, said: "We are pleased to report this significant increase in H1 profits.  

"While partially due to the presence of Easter in Q1 and a weak prior year comparable, we have also enjoyed a strong summer thanks to our strategy (announced September 2013), of raising forward bookings and improving our customer experience which has delivered higher load factors and yields."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.