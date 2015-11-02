Ryanair plans rapid growth

The budget airline expects to have 180 million passengers a year within ten years.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Irish airline Ryanair says it plans to see rapid growth over the next decade.

The company, which offers low-cost flights, says it expects to have 180 million passengers a year within ten years. That's 20 million more than the company's previous target. It expects 105 million by the end of 2015.

Ryanair has revised previous figures following a 37 per cent rise in pre-tax profit for the six months to September 30th, bringing the number to €1.23 billion (£879 million), excluding exceptional items.

Passenger numbers have gone up by 13 per cent to 58.1 million, while revenue rose 14 per cent to more than €4 billion. The load factor, which measures how full each flight was, went up – by 93 per cent – during the period and the company also became the first EU-based airline to carry more than ten million passengers a month in July.

Commenting on the results, chief executive Michael O'Leary said: "We have enjoyed a bumper summer due to a very rare confluence of favourable events including stronger sterling, adverse weather in northern Europe, reasonably flat industry capacity and further savings on our unhedged fuel."

Ryanair has forecast that profits for 2015 will be at the upper end of the €1.175 million to €1,225 million range. Hover, the actual results will depend on bookings for the October to December period.

On Monday (November 2nd), Ryanair's share prices rose throughout the morning and early afternoon. By 15:25 BST, shares were 3.04 per cent up, to 13.90 pence.

Price war

Mr O'Leary has predicted that there could be a price war next year and says he expects fares to fall by around four per cent in the first three months of 2016.

"We are already reducing our prices [...] and in recent weeks we have seen most airlines reduce their prices," he noted.

In recent months, Ryanair has taken steps to improve customer service and make the travelling experience more enjoyable for passengers. One big change has been a new personalised website that has had a "very positive" response from customers, according to the firm.

Mr O'Leary's predicted price cuts may also have an affect on the company's future results.

"We are going to trash everyone on fares," he said last month.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.