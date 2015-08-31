RWE Innogy renewables expansion gains pace

According to an executive, the company is close to striking a deal for its £1.3 billion UK offshore wind park project.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

German electrical utilities company RWE is getting close to a financial deal for its planned £1.3 billion Galloper UK offshore wind park project.

According to one of the firm's executives, the company's expansion in renewable energy is gathering pace, reports Reuters.

As Germany's largest power producer, RWE was a latecomer to the renewables movement, but the company has recently made big advances and is working to replace the coal- and gas-fired power plants that make up most of its portfolio.

The company has established Innogy, a dedicated renewables unit that has around 3.6 GW of installed capacity. Its project pipeline includes another 3.5 GW of capacity. That's compared to the company's total capacity of around 50 GW.

The Galloper windfarm is planned to be located about 27 km off the coast of Suffolk and would generate 336 MW – enough to power thousands of British homes.

Project partners

In 2014, RWE came under pressure when its initial partner for the Galloper project, SSE, dropped out in a move to save money. That left RWE unable to cover the costs on its own – windfarms typically cost €1 billion or more – so the firm began a search for new partners.

Innogy's chief executive Hans Buenting said he expects the new deal to be completed in October or November, adding that the company is planning to work with three partners on the scheme. If the deal goes through as planned, RWE would have a 25 per cent stake in the project.

He noted that investors in offshore projects can usually expect a return on equity in the "low double-digit percentage range" – between 10 and 20 per cent.

Mr Buenting also explained that the European markets have a "certain saturation" in terms of renewable energy projects, so the company is considering growth in other locations – the Middle East is one potential option that is being considered.

On Friday (August 28th) in Frankfurt, RWE shares dropped slightly, by 0.14 per cent, bringing them to 14.02.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.