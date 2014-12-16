Ruble crashes FX turns to loonie

Russia’s shock rate hike by 650 basis points prompted a short-lived bounce in the rouble, only to see it falling to a new low of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 16, 2014 5:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Russia’s shock rate hike by 650 basis points prompted a short-lived bounce in the rouble, only to see it falling to a new low of 79.10 rouble per US dollar and as much as 100 roubles per euro.

The renewed plunge in the rouble, despite policy tightening, raises serious questions about the implications of collapsing oil prices.

Russia has so far managed to cope due to its large stash of foreign exchange reserves, at $360 bn (excluding gold) — the sixth largest of any country, as well as a low debt-to-GDP ratio. But accelerating outflows and early talk of layoffs by Rosneft will tip the nation into recession next year, with an anticipated GDP contraction of more than 4.5%.

The combination of a tumbling currency, soaring interest rates, creeping risk of inflation and a recessionary environment raises the risk of a downgrade in Russia’s credit rating as higher rates and falling reserves raise the servicing of foreign debt.

This situation could be worsened if Russia announces a complete abolition of USD circulation, which would only accelerate rouble outflows, and accelerate destabilising FX speculation against the rouble.

Inevitable contagion into BRICS FX

As contagion in currency markets tends to spill onto the rest of emerging markets, the current tumble in commodities will weigh on all BRICS with the exception of India.

Brazil has been hit by its status as a leading exporter of sugar and soy beans, both of which have fallen 10% and 20% so far this year, in addition to eroding oil hitting national oil champion Petrobras

China is in its 42nd consecutive month of produce price deflation, while consumer inflation hit a fresh five-year low. Prolonged manufacturing overcapacity and price-cutting pressure on retailers are to blame. Once corporate China starts to feel the bite of eroding profit margins, job growth will further slow and weigh on the all-important household income growth.

India is the sole beneficiary due to heavy dependence on oil imports, but its increasingly liquid currency may fall victim to being grouped as an EM currency victim. Yet the long term underpinned by faster implementation of budget reforms could help the rupee become the preferred candidate of dip buying.

Loonie is no ruble

The worst performing energy currencies so far this year have been the Russian rouble, down 54%, followed by the Norwegian krone and Mexican peso at -19% and 12% respectively. The Canadian dollar has lost 8.5%, followed by the Aussie at 8%. The negative oil factor will remove 0.20% to 0.30% from Canada’s GDP, but may not go as far as obliging the BoC to slash rates. In Canada, mining and energy account for a third of exports, half that of Australia’s exposure to the ailing sector. And unlike Australia’s exposure to aslowing China, Canada’s dependence exposure to the US comes with the benefit of a falling loonie and a recovering US economy.   Loonie has defied worries of an overvalued housing market as the BoC remains the only G8 central bank to not descend into quantitative easing, leaving its overnight rate at 1.0%, higher above the rest, and unchanged for a record 65 years. The erosion in oil prices will undoubtedly impact Canada’s oil revenues, but tightening labour markets and better readiness to adapt to the slowdown in mining and gas than Australia shall continue to reward its improved yield differential with the land from down under. While AUD/CAD is expected to lose further ground towards 0.90 cents, a more attractive Aussie play is targeting 0.78 cents against USD and 1.56 against the euro. USD/CAD is already nearing a popular target of 1.17, but a less obvious play is shorting CAD/CHF, targeting 0.78 as the Swiss National Bank struggles to weaken its currency.

USDJPY Dec 16

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.