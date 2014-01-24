Royal Mail shares rise on financial results

Stocks in Royal Mail are still increasing.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Royal Mail has risen again this morning (January 24th) following the release of the firm's latest financial results.

Stocks in the company have been steadily rising in value since its privatisation three months ago and Royal Mail has announced today that parcels have helped it to record a strong performance.

High demand for its services over the busy Christmas period was cited by the firm as one of the reasons for its improved results, but they are likely to lead to more accusations that the government sold the taxpayer short when it valued Royal Mail shares at 330p.

Stocks rise

Just three months after the controversial sale of Royal Mail, its shares are now closing in on the 600p mark, meaning they have almost doubled in value over the course of just 12 weeks.

Although parcel deliveries are making up an increasingly important part of Royal Mail's business at present, the firm revealed that revenue for its letter delivery service was down three per cent in the same period, with the public's continuing reliance on social media and email blamed on the drop in letter sending.

Royal Mail argued in a statement that the performance revealed in its latest financial results is in line with its expectations. The government has regularly defended its part in the sale of stocks in the company, claiming it was the right time to privatise Royal Mail.

The government has retained a 30 per cent stake in the company, but has still come under fierce attack for not setting the share price of Royal Mail higher on its flotation last year.

Following the release of the new financial results by Royal Mail, its share price rose again in the early stages of trading. By 08:19 GMT, stocks were around one per cent up for the day, though by 08:43 GMT these losses had been erased and the share price was flat for the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.