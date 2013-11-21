Royal Mail share sale 8216 a debacle 8217

The privatisation of Royal Mail has been described as a debacle.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2013 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The postal workers' union has described the share sale of Royal Mail as a "debacle".

Stocks in the company have almost doubled in value since they went on sale and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called for the government to halt payments to the banks that advised on its valuation.

The CWU's general secretary, Billy Hayes, stated that hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of taxpayers' money has been lost as a result of Royal Mail being undervalued.

Stocks in the firm went on sale at 330p but have since risen to nearly 600p, resulting in major gains for those who invested in the company.

Mr Hayes said: "At the very least the institutions which advised the government should not receive any further payments, which are discretionary."

He added that the government ought to also think about claiming back fees paid for "shoddy advice" that has cost the taxpayer money.

The share price of Royal Mail is slightly down in early trading this morning (November 21st). At 08:19 GMT, its stocks were down 0.74 per cent for the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.