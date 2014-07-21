RJ Reynolds ordered to pay 23 6bn in damages

RJ Reynolds has been ordered to pay the wife of a smoker who died of lung cancer $23.6 billion.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The second largest company in the US has been ordered to pay $23.6 billion (£13.8 billion) to the widow of a lung cancer victim.

A US court told RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company to pay remunerations to Cynthia Robinson after she took out a lawsuit against the firm in 2008 following her husband's death in 1996. Ms Robinson argued that the company was negligent in informing customers about the dangers of smoking and it was a contributing factor in her husband contracting lung cancer.

Michael Johnson Snr was diagnosed with the deadly condition despite numerous attempts to quit. Ms Robinson's lawyers said that Mr Johnson had become "addicted" to consuming tobacco and that it was the fault of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for failing to provide sufficient warning on their products.

Willie Gary, Ms Robinson's lawyer, said: "RJ Reynolds took a calculated risk by manufacturing cigarettes and selling them to consumers without properly informing them of the hazards. We hope that this verdict will send a message to RJ Reynolds and other big tobacco companies that will force them to stop putting the lives of innocent people in jeopardy."

On top of the $23.6 billion owed to Ms Robinson, RJ Reynolds was also handed with a punitive fine as well as $16.8 million in compensatory damages. The company has vowed to appeal the outcome of the four-week trial stating that the verdict went "beyond the realm of reasonableness and fairness".

The verdict sends out a strong message to tobacco companies all over the world and there are suggestions that this case could open up the floodgates for a host of other claims. In the UK, recent years have seen regulation tightened of the sale of cigarettes.

All packets now come with a warning sign while many supermarkets do not display tobacco products behind the counter and instead are covered by a protective screen.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.